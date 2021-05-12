Michigan House approves DHHS budget

The bill centers around child welfare, seniors, behavioral health and human trafficking.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 4399, which is Rep. Mary Whiteford's Health and Human Services Subcommittee Budget proposal.

The bill centers around child welfare, seniors, behavioral health and human trafficking.

Under this bill, funding for private foster care will increase. Early intervention and access to behavioral health services will also be prioritized, with an expansion for the Michigan Crisis and Access Line and grants for clinics. Additional home-care options for seniors will be given funding, along with senior centers. Lastly, the bill will provide a grant to increase support for human trafficking survivors.

“By working together, we can truly make an impact for the people of our Michigan while making wise investments that respect our hard-working taxpayers,” said Whiteford, of Casco Township.

The bill passed with bipartisan support and can be read in full here.

