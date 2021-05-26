Michigan House backs expungement of first DUI convictions

It would allow people convicted of certain drunken driving offenses to apply for expungement five years after completing their sentences, including probation.

LANSING, Michigan — The Michigan House has passed another bill that would allow people to expunge first-time drunken driving convictions from their records after five years.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pocket vetoed similar legislation last year and it's unknown if she would support the new version the House passed Wednesday.

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

