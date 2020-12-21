Lawmakers denounce threats; call for 'intimidation and harassment’ to end

A House resolution introduced in Lansing on Monday calls for “concerted actions to find common ground on the challenges facing the people of Michigan.’’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A resolution has been introduced in Lansing to condemn threats made against public officials and to denounce “all forms of intimidation and harassment.’’

House Resolution No. 369 comes a few days after six men were indicted in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and follows Friday’s sentencing of a Van Buren County man for threatening a Georgia congressman.

Six House democrats signed their names to the resolution, which calls for an end to “divisive rhetoric.’’

It makes reference to “attempts to intimidate and threaten public officials across the political divide’’ in the aftermath of the Nov. 3 election.

Michigan was cast in the spotlight in October when state and federal officials announced arrests of multiple people accused in a plot against Michigan’s governor. Investigators say the group hoped to carry out the plot prior to the Nov. 3 general election.

A federal grand jury last week indicted six men with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists who were angry over her coronavirus policies.

Eight other men are being prosecuted in state court on a variety of charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. Some have been linked to the alleged plot against Whitmer.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said threats made against public officials are not taken lightly.

"We certainly are seeing plenty of that and it needs to dial down,’’ he said. “Hopefully people are paying attention to the cases that we are bringing.''

Among those prosecuted is 60-year-old Martin Osborn of Bangor, in southwest Michigan.

He pleaded guilty in August to threatening a public official. Osborn left a voice message for U.S. Rep. Henry Johnson, R-Ga., in which Osborn stated: “One day you are going to see me. It’ll be about two o’clock in the morning. I’ll be at your bedside and all you’re going to see is me knocking the s--- out of you. Terrified? You should be.’’

Osborn linked the threat to Johnson’s sponsorship of a gun control bill. A judge on Friday sentenced Osborn to 12 months and one day in prison.

“Those who (make such threats) must understand the likelihood that they’re going to serve some time in incarceration is significant,’’ U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney said.

Last year, a 52-year-old Kentwood man was charged with making threats to U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey. That case was also prosecuted in Grand Rapids federal court.

Rick Lynn Simmons, 52, left Booker a vulgarity-filled message and threatened to put a 9mm gun into Booker’s face. A federal judge sentenced Simmons to 15 months in prison and fined him $2,000.

“Obviously I think you've seen in the last year we take those very seriously and we do pursue them,’’ Birge said.

