Michigan joins 22 other states suing U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over student loans

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 22 other attorneys generals in the filling of a lawsuit against Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the U.S. Department of Education.

The lawsuit is against her rollback of an Obama-era regulation that allowed students to receive loan relief after being scammed by a college or university.

According to Nessel's office the lawsuit challenges the action to repeal the 2016 borrower defense regulations and replace them with regulations that appear to benefit predatory for-profit schools at the expense of defrauded students.

“At a time when the Department of Education should want to make every effort to ensure student borrowers are protected as they seek an education, my colleagues and I are left with no other choice but to take Betsy DeVos to court,” said Nessel. “We are calling on the Department of Education to do right by student borrowers who get robbed by for-profit institutions, rather than to make it more difficult for them to seek relief by rolling back the protections already in place. We have seen thousands of Michiganders fall victim to the misconduct of for-profit institutions. That is reason alone to join in this fight.”

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, the coalition of attorney general's argues DeVos's decision to repeal and replace the regulations violates the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), and asks the court to vacate the new regulations.

This is the second lawsuit this month that Nessel has filed against DeVos. Earlier, Nessel partnered with California's attorney general to lead a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over coronavirus relief funding.

