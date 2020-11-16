Michigan lawmaker calls for Whitmer's impeachment following 3-week pause

Republican Rep. Matt Maddock said Whitmer crossed and line and will be calling for hearings to impeach her.

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan House Representative Matt Maddock (R-Milford Township) is calling for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's impeachment following the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 3-week epidemic order that enacts restrictions on businesses and schools in an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Maddock said he and "a growing list of Michigan legislators" have decided that Whitmer crossed a line and will be calling for hearings to impeach her, saying "the list is long and the call is overdue."

Maddock also posted to his Facebook some of the other lawmakers that are calling forth impeachment hearings, including Daire Rendon, Beau LaFave, Ryan Berman, Shane Hernandez, Dan Lauwers, and Lana Theis.

Maddox said in the Facebook statement that Whitmer ignored court orders, violated Constitutional rights, and "completely ignored" due process.

He also claimed the governor "weaponized" contract tracing databases to aid in Democrat campaigns.

