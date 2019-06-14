LANSING, Mich. - A state representative from Brighton is suggesting an amendment to the new transportation budget.

Republican Rep. Ann Bollin wants to add toll booths in Michigan to help pay for road repairs. She offered the amendment to the transportation budget Thursday that would direct the Michigan Department of Transportation to do a feasibility story on toll roads in the state.

Michigan has considered the idea of toll roads in the past, but they've been disregarded for a myriad of reasons: federal law prohibits converting interstate freeways into toll roads and the fear tolls would scare away tourists.

A split House approved the plan to shift fuel sales tax to road repairs. Majority Republicans billed it as a key component of their counterproposal to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's call for higher fuel taxes to fix deteriorating infrastructure. Democrats in opposition say the spending bills would create new problems by diverting money from schools and municipalities.

