Michigan lawmakers discuss bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes

MICHIGAN, USA — Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids and Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly held a joint press conference Wednesday to draw attention to veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes through open-air burn pits while serving in the military.

The two Michigan lawmakers introduced the Veterans Burn Pits Recognition Act earlier this month. Burn pits were used in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as a way to dispose of waste.

"We have an urgent moral obligation to take care of the men and women who have served and sacrificed to defend our nation,” said Meijer.

Slotkin and Meijer’s bill would eliminate veterans to prove they were exposed to burn pits while serving and require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct a full medical examination on veterans to determine a potential connection between an ailment and past toxic exposure.

"Too many veterans in Michigan and across the country need specialized care due to toxic exposure over the course of their service, and too many of them are having to fight the VA to get it,” said Slotkin.

The bill has the support of several veteran advocacy groups including Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.

In February, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced the Senate companion bill, which is said to have bipartisan support.

