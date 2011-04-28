x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan Politics

Michigan lawmakers discuss bill aimed at helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pit fumes

"We have an urgent moral obligation to take care of the men and women who have served and sacrificed to defend our nation,” said Meijer.
Credit: AP
In this April 28, 2011 photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S. armored military vehicles, as smoke rises from a fire in a trash burn pit at Forward Operating Base Caferetta Nawzad, Helmand province south of Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Marines recently pacified this once violent town center, but there isn't much left of it. Nawzad's center is quiet, but its desert outskirts are still contested. The southwest province of Helmand, where Nawzad sits, is where the Afghan war is being fought hardest. The majority Pashtun province remains a vital base of operations for the insurgency. (AP Photo/Simon Klingert)

MICHIGAN, USA — Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids and Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly held a joint press conference Wednesday to draw attention to veterans who were exposed to toxic fumes through open-air burn pits while serving in the military.

The two Michigan lawmakers introduced the Veterans Burn Pits Recognition Act earlier this month. Burn pits were used in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as a way to dispose of waste.  

"We have an urgent moral obligation to take care of the men and women who have served and sacrificed to defend our nation,” said Meijer.

RELATED: Protecting the heroes who protected the rest of us

Slotkin and Meijer’s bill would eliminate veterans to prove they were exposed to burn pits while serving and require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to conduct a full medical examination on veterans to determine a potential connection between an ailment and past toxic exposure.

"Too many veterans in Michigan and across the country need specialized care due to toxic exposure over the course of their service, and too many of them are having to fight the VA to get it,” said Slotkin.  

Watch the full press conference here

The bill has the support of several veteran advocacy groups including Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion.

In February, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) introduced  the Senate companion bill, which is said to have bipartisan support. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.