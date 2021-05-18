Michigan lawmakers: Exempt graduations from crowd limits

The measure could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan legislators have given final approval to a bill that would exempt high school graduation ceremonies from a state order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure could be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It passed 22-13 in the Senate Tuesday, with all Republicans and two Democrats in support.

Outdoor stadiums with enhanced protocols can operate at 20% capacity under the order from the state health department. Up to 1,000 people can be in outdoor arenas. At indoor arenas, the limit is 375. The limits are higher in big stadiums.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.