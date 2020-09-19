Michigan lawmakers react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

MICHIGAN, USA — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, according to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.
As news of her passing grew, many Michigan lawmakers shared statements or Tweeted about her storied political career.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was heartbroken and encouraged people to honor the late justice's legacy by registering to vote. Whitmer also ordered flags lowered to half-staff immediately honor Ginsburg.
“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country. One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow tonight released the following statement:
“Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans. Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight.
“My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.”
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement:
“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights. While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.”
Peter Meijer, the Republican nominee for Congress in Michigan’s 3rd district released the following statement:
“I am deeply saddened to hear of Justice Ginsburg’s passing- a true trailblazer. In this divisive climate, I am reminded of her deep friendship with Justice Scalia- a profound symbol of how differences can strengthen and improve us. May she rest in peace.
“We should also be proud of her legacy as the second woman to serve on the highest court in the land. My condolences to her family in this difficult moment.”
