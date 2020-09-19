Michigan lawmakers react to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As news of her passing grew many, Michigan lawmakers shared statements or Tweeted about her storied political career.

MICHIGAN, USA — Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87, according to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

As news of her passing grew, many Michigan lawmakers shared statements or Tweeted about her storied political career.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was heartbroken and encouraged people to honor the late justice's legacy by registering to vote. Whitmer also ordered flags lowered to half-staff immediately honor Ginsburg.

“I am truly heartbroken at the news of Justice Ginsburg’s passing. Her intellect, her razor sharp wit, and her lifetime of service to our nation made her an inspiration to millions of Americans. I know there are a lot of women who are feeling worried right now about what this means for the future of our country. One thing I learned watching Justice Ginsburg’s fearless battles with cancer and injustice is that you never give up, and you never stop fighting for the values we hold dear as Americans. The best way to honor Justice Ginsburg’s memory is by making our voices heard at the ballot box this November. Register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and return it quickly. Let us turn our grief into action, let us choose hope over fear, and let us find the strength to build a stronger America for everyone.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied power in every aspect of her life and career by making sure that people, especially women, had the chance to be empowered, no matter what attempted to hold them back. That is the essence of leadership. — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) September 19, 2020

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow tonight released the following statement:

“Tonight we have lost an incredible voice for justice. As a lawyer and professor, Justice Ginsburg broke barriers for women. As a Justice of the Supreme Court, she helped build a better nation for all Americans. Justice Ginsburg spent her lifetime working to protect our people and our democracy. We must honor her legacy by continuing her fight.

“My heart goes out to Justice Ginsburg’s family and friends. She truly was a national treasure.”

Absolutely heartbreaking news. Justice Ginsberg was a tireless trailblazer for women and for all without a voice. She will forever be remembered for her devotion to justice and equality & speaking truth to power. Colleen and I send our condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s family. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg helped break the glass ceiling for so many that otherwise would not have achieved their true worth in their chosen field. She was a thoughtful, gentle woman who, with real precision, could disarm any argument with respect from all sides. Rest in peace. — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) September 19, 2020

My heart goes out to the family of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as well as her fellow Justices on the Supreme Court. Justice Ginsburg fought cancer with a toughness that inspired all while serving our nation with dignity until she was called home. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) September 19, 2020

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement:

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights. While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.”

Peter Meijer, the Republican nominee for Congress in Michigan’s 3rd district released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Justice Ginsburg’s passing- a true trailblazer. In this divisive climate, I am reminded of her deep friendship with Justice Scalia- a profound symbol of how differences can strengthen and improve us. May she rest in peace.

“We should also be proud of her legacy as the second woman to serve on the highest court in the land. My condolences to her family in this difficult moment.”

