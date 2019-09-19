LANSING, Mich — Michigan lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget Thursday after they reached a deal on education spending for next year.

The fiscal year starts Oct. 1, which is when the budget will start.

The House of Representatives leaders says education budget is of high importance so school districts can plan their budget too.

"When it comes to the funding of our schools, it's the last thing that should be politicized. I'm happy to stand with minority leader Grieg as she has shown leadership for her caucus. And we've come together. We've reached an agreement and we want to get our schools funded," said Rep. Lee Chatfield (R-Mich.).

Many school districts' budgets started in July.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.