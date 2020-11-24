x
Speaker Lee Chatfield : Trump didn't ask for election interference

Chatfield was among several GOP legislators who met with Trump on Friday, amid Trump's longshot efforts to block Joe Biden’s win.
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up after stepping off Air Force One as he arrives at Detroit Metro Airport, behind him are Kurt Heise, left, Supervisor of Plymouth Township, Mich., and Speaker Lee Chatfield, of the Michigan House of Representatives, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Detroit. Trump will visit a Ypsilanti, Mich., Ford plant that has been converted to making personal protection and medical equipment. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield says President Donald Trump didn't ask the state's Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House. 

Chatfield was among several GOP legislators who met with Trump on Friday, amid Trump's longshot efforts to block Joe Biden’s win.

Chatfield's comments to Fox News about the highly unusual meeting came a day before canvassers plan to meet on whether to certify Biden’s 154,000-vote victory.

Michigan’s election agency has recommended that the Nov. 3 results - including Biden’s victory - be certified by the canvassing board, which has two Democrats and two Republicans.

