Michigan leaders respond to Biden address

President Joe Biden delivered a speech outlining his first 100 days in office as well as his plans for the future Wednesday evening. The president called for unity and expressed optimism about America’s future. Michigan politicians released statements soon after to comment on the address.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded President Biden for his first 100 days, mentioning the distribution of both stimulus checks and vaccines across the nation.

“His agenda makes game-changing investments in the fundamental, kitchen-table issues that I ran on—schools, small businesses, families, infrastructure—and towards our future,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Thanks to the administration’s competent leadership at every level, we have put over 230 million shots in arms, delivered checks to millions of Michigan’s working families and had meaningful conversations about policies and solutions instead of lurching from distraction to disaster.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow also spoke positively of President Biden’s plans. She referenced the president’s emphasis on creating jobs through buying only American-made products and its impact on Michigan.

“President Biden has put forward a bold jobs plan that puts the focus back on making things in America, rebuilding America’s neglected infrastructure and strengthening American manufacturing – all big priorities with a big impact on Michigan,” said Senator Stabenow.

Congressman Bill Huizenga, however, criticized President Biden, calling for a bipartisan approach.

“Rather than appease the progressive wing of his base, President Biden could help more American families by adopting a targeted approach that focuses on bipartisan solutions to strengthen our economy, secure our border and repair our infrastructure in West Michigan and communities across the nation,” said Congressman Huizenga.

Congressman John Moolenaar also criticized President Biden, citing the increase in unemployment benefits that was passed in March.

“We are already seeing employers in mid and northern Michigan have problems hiring workers because the $2 trillion spending bill President Biden signed in March pays people an extra $300 a week to stay home instead of going to work," Congressman Moolenaar said.

