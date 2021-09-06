x
Michigan Politics

Michigan Legislature approves major boost in K-12 funding

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have approved a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that will eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by 10%. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill. 

Districts and charter schools will receive $8,700 in base per-student state aid, not including at least $1,093 more per pupil in federal funding from a rescue package. 

Legislators embraced Whitmer's proposal to expand state-funded preschool to 22,000 more 4-year-olds. They added $240 million to hire additional school nurses and counselors and $155 million to disburse up to $1,000 each to students struggling with reading.

