LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has voted to restore more than half of the state funding that was vetoed during a budget impasse.

The move Tuesday largely resolves a monthslong stalemate.

Lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could address what to do with more than $370 million in unallocated funds in the new year.

The main bill includes a new provision allowing lawmakers to reverse any department fund transfers, if Whitmer makes any related to the legislation. She calls the spending bills an “important step forward for Michigan.”

The Associated Press reported that Whitmer nixed $630 million of state spending at the Sept. 30 deadline after being sent the budget. The gridlock comes down to disagreements over Whitmer's 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax, which GOP leaders did not back.

According to AP, the legislation would restore $574 million:

$35 million for charter schools

$7 million for 172 rural school districts

$38 million for need-based assistance for students at in-state private colleges

$13 million for 119 sheriff's deputies who patrol roads

$15 million for jails housing felons that would normally be sent to state prisons

$25 million to rural hospitals

The spending bills also would reverse some of the $625 million in department fund transfers made by Whitmer, AP's David Eggert reports. Other items that are not included in the supplemental measures are the Pure Michigan tourism funding and the Going Pro campaign.

Discussions about road funding are still on hold.

