Michigan nears launch of online sports betting, other games

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan casinos could launch online sports betting and gambling games in December once state lawmakers waive the remaining time they have to review proposed licensing rules.

The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules is expected to effectively bless the new regulations at a meeting Tuesday.

The move will come nearly a year after the Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer legalized internet gambling and wagering on sports.

Sports bettors were able to place wagers in person at casinos beginning this past spring. But mobile sports betting, internet poker and other online games have waited for licensing regulations.

