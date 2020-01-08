x
Michigan primary tests Tlaib, features 2 open House races

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will have a one-on-one rematch after a close 2018 race.
FILE - In an Oct. 26, 2018, file photo, Rashida Tlaib, left, then-Democratic candidate for the Michigan's 13th Congressional District, and Brenda Jones speak during a rally in Detroit. Tlaib's approach to governing as an unapologetic fighter, taking aim at the status quo alongside three other first-term congresswomen of color who make up the "squad" has made her a target of the GOP and her own party. Now the Michigan Democrat is the squad's most vulnerable member, as she faces Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones in the Aug. 4 primary. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s primary features a viable challenge to an incumbent congresswoman and campaigns for two U.S. House seats where a Republican and a former GOP member are retiring. 

Tuesday's election, which is being marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic, also will shape races in November for a couple of potentially competitive congressional districts that Democrats flipped in the midterm. 

Republicans are picking nominees to replace Reps. Justin Amash and Paul Mitchell. 

