MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan State Representative wants a new gun law put in place after the two mass shooting this weekend that left 29 people dead.

The proposed law would allow a judge to take away a person's gun if they were deemed suicidal or a threat to others.

Rep. Robert Wittenberg, a Democrat from the Royal Oak area, called for the so-called "red flag legislation" this weekend.

“If a person is a threat to themselves or someone else that there’s some kind of recourse, that there’s a mechanism that law enforcement or family members could initiate a process and with due process go to a judge and grant an order to temporarily seize their weapons," Wittenberg said.

The bill was getting some support on twitter with co-sponsor, State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham), tweeting about the issue.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) also talked about a "Bipartisan Red Flag law" in his statement after the shooting, saying, " with proper due process -- need to be enacted to provide law enforcement and mental health authorities the tools to deny weapons capable of such carnage from being on the streets. Enough is enough. Common sense Red Flag laws – with stringent due process and probable cause – prevent those in imminent danger to themselves or others to have firearms."

According to our ABC affiliate in Detroit, 15 states have passed similar legislation, but it has never been discussed during any type of hearing in Lansing.

The National Rifle Association opposes such laws and says the laws hinder the right to due process.

