Republicans sue to block Michigan's new congressional map

The lawsuit alleges that a commission that drew the map arbitrarily and inconsistently applied redistricting criteria in the state constitution.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans have sued to block the state's new congressional map, saying it's constitutionally flawed because of population deviations, too much splitting of municipal lines and the carving up of "communities of interest."

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court. It alleges that a commission that drew the map arbitrarily and inconsistently applied redistricting criteria in the state constitution. It contends counties are "Michigan's true communities of interest" and proposes a new map that would leave more counties intact and increase compactness.

It's the second lawsuit challenging the U.S. House map. The first was brought by Black officials in the Detroit area.

That lawsuit contends that the redistricting maps illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.

The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism because they slash the number of seats where African Africans account for a majority of the voting-age population.

Commissioners say Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of a district's electorate.

