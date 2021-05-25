Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors

The GOP is also poised to vote to ban governments from mandating vaccine passports. Neither concept is under consideration in the state.

LANSING, Michigan — Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18.

They also are poised to vote to ban governments from mandating vaccine passports. Neither concept is under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive.

Democrats call the bill needless and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions.

About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

