LANSING, Mich. - Legislation advancing in Michigan would prohibit school districts and other public employers from providing paid release time for employees to conduct union business.

The Republican-sponsored bill won narrow, largely party-line approval in the Senate on Tuesday, when the Legislature's postelection session resumed. A House committee will consider similar bills later in the week, a signal that they could gain traction.

The prohibition against allowing publicly funded paid release time would not apply to labor contracts for police, firefighters, corrections officers and transit employees.

Supporters of the legislation say it would save taxpayers money. Opponents say such arrangements are collectively bargained for, and are a productive and cost-effective way to resolve labor grievances and other issues.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.