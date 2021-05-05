Michigan Senate votes to exempt graduations from virus order

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

LANSING, Mich. — A split Michigan Senate has voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state's order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

In a change made Tuesday, the state said outdoor gatherings can be bigger if they do not exceed 20% of a venue's fixed seating capacity or 20 people per 1,000 square feet, whichever is greater, as long as there is distancing and masking.

