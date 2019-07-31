13 ON YOUR SIDE visited Rosa Parks Circle today in downtown Grand Rapids looking for voters in the last few elections, and now we want to know who they're looking to vote for in 2020.

Bret Hoad, a resident of Grand Rapids, said he voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and did again in 2012. But currently, he's not sure who to choose. He did not vote in 2016 and when we asked why, he responded, "I didn't feel strongly about any of the candidates."

Michigan voter Nicolas Ferdon said he voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. He is interested in hearing what Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have to say in Detroit.

Darcy Woodard from Middleville is now a Republican and she 100% a supporter of Donald Trump. When asked if she voted for Trump in 2016, she responded, "Yes I did and I'll vote for him again, you betcha."

Interestingly, Woodard voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 and then switched parties in 2016 to vote for Trump. She says she is 100% a Republican, however, before 2016 she was Democrat all of her life.

We asked Evelyn Velasko of Ionia who she voted for in 2016. She told us that was personal information and declined to say. Asked who she is looking for in the lineup of debaters, she says she'll tune in to what the Democrats are saying once the group leans out a bit.

Tom Mulder of Ottawa County voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. He voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012 and is interested in sticking with the Democrats in 2020. He is most interested in listening to Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren.

Next year will be the first year that Abbi MacDonald and Hannah Barton, both of Grand Rapids, will be old enough to vote. On debate night, MacDonald is trying to get a perspective on what everyone is saying, and she is hoping to broaden her idea on what she thinks is right. Barton is going into the debates open-minded and is excited to hear what each candidate has to offer to get her support.

I took to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids with the intention of finding that unicorn -- the Michigan voter that voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012, for Trump in 2016 and is now curious to find out what's going on with the Democrats for 2020. Well, I didn't exactly find it, but I did find a lot of people who have a lot of different feelings toward the election and voting, and it's great to see how diverse voters are in Michigan.

That unicorn voter is here in Michigan, and it's not just intriguing to the Michigan media, it's intriguing to national media as well. Grand Rapids is just getting started for what promises to be an exciting presidential campaign cycle.

