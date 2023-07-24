Voter guide | Michigan's Aug. 8 municipal election

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's municipal election day is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Some Michiganders will vote on various local offices, from school boards to mayoral races. Many voters will not have any races on their ballot.
In West Michigan, Grand Haven and South Haven will vote in non-partisan mayoral races. There are also a handful of commissioner and council member positions that voters will decide. Also on the ballot for many are school board races and bond proposals.
You can learn what's on your ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index
Here's a list of races in West Michigan:
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Fennville Public Schools
Lake Michigan College
Otsego Public Schools
South Haven City
BARRY COUNTY
Gull Lake Community Schools
Hastings Area Schools
Lakewood Public Schools
BERRIEN COUNTY
Benton Harbor City
Chikaming Township
Lake Michigan College
CALHOUN COUNTY
Gull Lake Community Schools
Hastings Area Schools
Marengo Township
Marshall Area Fire Fighters Amb. Auth.
IONIA COUNTY
Ionia County
Central Montcalm Public School
Lakewood Public Schools
Saranac Community Schools
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
Colon Community Schools
Gull Lake Community Schools
Otsego Public Schools
KENT COUNTY
Kentwood City
Lakewood Public Schools
MECOSTA COUNTY
Fork Township
Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority
Morley-Stanwood Community School
MONTCALM COUNTY
Central Montcalm Public School
Morley-Stanwood Community School
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Dalton Township
Muskegon City - Wards 2 & 4
NEWAYGO COUNTY
Baldwin Community Schools
Morley-Stanwood Community Schools
OTTAWA COUNTY
Coopersville City
Grand Haven City
Important Dates
July 24, 2023 - Deadline to register to vote by mail or online for August Election
Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. - Deadline to request an absent voter ballot by mail
Aug. 8 - Election Day
Michigan Voter Information Center
To learn how you can register to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot, check or update your registration, request and track absentee ballot or where to find your local clerk, visit Michigan.gov.vote.
