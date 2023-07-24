Voter guide | Michigan's Aug. 8 municipal election

We've got a list of important dates, what's on your ballot, and other voter information for Michigan's August 2023 municipal election.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan's municipal election day is Tuesday, Aug. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Some Michiganders will vote on various local offices, from school boards to mayoral races. Many voters will not have any races on their ballot.

In West Michigan, Grand Haven and South Haven will vote in non-partisan mayoral races. There are also a handful of commissioner and council member positions that voters will decide. Also on the ballot for many are school board races and bond proposals.

You can learn what's on your ballot here: https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

Here's a list of races in West Michigan:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Fennville Public Schools

Lake Michigan College

Otsego Public Schools

South Haven City

BARRY COUNTY

Gull Lake Community Schools

Hastings Area Schools

Lakewood Public Schools

BERRIEN COUNTY

Benton Harbor City

Chikaming Township

Lake Michigan College

CALHOUN COUNTY

Gull Lake Community Schools

Hastings Area Schools

Marengo Township

Marshall Area Fire Fighters Amb. Auth.

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia County

Central Montcalm Public School

Lakewood Public Schools

Saranac Community Schools

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Colon Community Schools

Gull Lake Community Schools

Otsego Public Schools

KENT COUNTY

Kentwood City

Lakewood Public Schools

MECOSTA COUNTY

Fork Township

Mecosta Osceola Transit Authority

Morley-Stanwood Community School

MONTCALM COUNTY

Central Montcalm Public School

Morley-Stanwood Community School

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Dalton Township

Muskegon City - Wards 2 & 4

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Baldwin Community Schools

Morley-Stanwood Community Schools

OTTAWA COUNTY

Coopersville City

Grand Haven City

Important Dates

July 24, 2023 - Deadline to register to vote by mail or online for August Election

Aug. 4 at 5 p.m. - Deadline to request an absent voter ballot by mail

Aug. 8 - Election Day

Michigan Voter Information Center

To learn how you can register to vote, find your polling place, view your sample ballot, check or update your registration, request and track absentee ballot or where to find your local clerk, visit Michigan.gov.vote.

