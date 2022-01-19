x
Minimum wage, abortion rights, voting audit ballot drives advance in Michigan

Michigan's minimum wage, now $9.87 an hour, will gradually rise annually to $12.05 in 2031 under current law.
LANSING, Mich. — Organizers of 2022 ballot drives to raise Michigan’s minimum wage and conduct another audit of the presidential election have cleared a procedural step after the state elections board approved summaries to appear atop their petitions. 

Members of the bipartisan four-person board are split over a 100-word summary for a proposed constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights and are continuing to debate the language Wednesday afternoon. 

Michigan's minimum wage, now $9.87 an hour, will gradually rise annually to $12.05 in 2031 under current law. 

It would gradually increase to $15 by 2027 and then go up with inflation under the ballot initiative.

