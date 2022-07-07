Muskegon Co. Republican Executive Committee ‘disavows’ Rep. Meijer

The committee also showed their support for Trump-endorsed candidate John Gibbs.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Republican Executive Committee released a statement overnight Wednesday disavowing Rep. Peter Meijer, saying Meijer “violated the Oath of Office to uphold the Constitution” and violated the Second Amendment.

Rep. Meijer has faced backlash from the Republican party throughout his career. In their decision, the Muskegon GOP specifically mentioned Meijer's voting to impeach former President Donald Trump, saying he did so "without evidence."

The committee also said that Meijer "violated the Second Amendment" by supporting Congress’ recent "Red Flag" gun control measures.

“The Muskegon County Republican Executive Committee will uphold the Constitution, conservative values that the Republican Party Platform is based on and those candidates and elected representatives that also adhere to the aforementioned,” the committee explained in the statement.

It goes on to say that Meijer has been disavowed by the committee moving forward. The committee also said they will support John Gibbs, who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, for Congress.

The resolution was unanimously approved by committee.

The bipartisan gun control legislation Meijer supported, known as the Safer Communities Act, would support crisis intervention centers, protect victims of domestic violence and work to prevent community violence. In addition, the bills would penalize "straw purchasing", require additional background checks on people under 21 attempting to buy a gun and ensure firearms dealers are adhering to federal laws.

Rep. Meijer has been contacted for comment, but has not yet replied.

