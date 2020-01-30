MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 13-year-old Monte Scott from Muskegon Heights was in Lansing Wedensday night for the governor's annual State of State address.

Gov. Gretchen Whtimer acknowledge him for the action he took last year when he started filling potholes on the street where he lived because the roads were so bad.

RELATED: State of the State | Whitmer says Michigan will borrow $3.5B to start fixing roads

Scott filled with a shovel and dirt from his backyard to even out the road.

"Monte’s generation is a generation of doers. And they want to do good. They inspire me," Whitmer said. " And we, the adults in charge, should do everything we can to build a better future for them."

Monte Scott, 12, works on a pothole on Maffett Street in Muskegon Heights Sunday.

WZZM

Scott did get the chance to talk with the governor last year by phone after he started filling the potholes.

"When I met Monte, he told me his dream is to go to college and to run for mayor. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s giving the State of the State one day," she said.

RELATED: Muskegon Heights boy rewarded for pothole work

The roads were a big part of the governor's speech. She said Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years.

You can watch the full speech here.

MORE FROM MUSKEGON:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



