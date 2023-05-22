Ottawa County Board to vote on becoming 'constitutional county'

The board of commissioners will be considering the largely symbolic resolution during their next meeting on Tuesday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A new resolution will be introduced at the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting tomorrow that would name the county as a "Constitutional County" if passed.

The largely symbolic resolution aims to "preserve freedom and constitutional rights" while highlighting specific amendments and articles in the United States Constitution and the Michigan Constitution.

The "Resolution to Protect Constitutional Freedom" was shared by Joe Moss on his Facebook page in full. Moss said the board will consider the resolution during their next meeting on Tuesday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The resolution highlights the First, Second, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, as well as Article 1, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution, which echoes the Second Amendment.

The resolution doesn't change any laws in the county, instead it focuses on how Constitutional rights are to be supported in the county.

The first of these resolutions says that, "The Board will not authorize or appropriate new funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the sole purpose of enforcing an statue, law, rule, order or regulation that restricts the rights of any law-abiding citizen affirmed by the United States Constitution, nor be used to aid any state or federal agency in infringing or restricting such rights."

It then resolves to support the Ottawa County Sheriff and Prosecutor and encourages them to "act in a constitutional manner."

"The Board strong encourages them to continuously act in a constitutional manner, as is consistent with their oath of office, and, in the exercise of their duties, not enforce any statue, law, rule, order, or regulation that is contrary to the rights protected by the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Michigan."

The resolution also calls for copies to be sent to various state and local officials and for a copy to be displayed on the wall of the county board room.

The resolution will carry no legal power and is largely symbolic in nature.

The Resolution to Protect Constitutional Freedom will be introduced on Tuesday where a vote is expected to take place.

Moss is the co-founder of Ottawa Impact, a right-leaning political action committee that backed a majority of board members elected to serve in November.

"This is important for protecting parental and individual rights and helps clarify the direction of the county," Moss said in his Facebook post.

The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners has been at the center of transparency concerns since the election in November.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.