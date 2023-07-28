Ottawa County Commissioner appeals recall petition against her

Lucy Ebel is appealing the decision to move forward with a recall petition sponsored by a resident of Park Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel is appealing the approval of a petition made by a Park Township resident to recall her from office.

Ebel filed the appeal in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The petition to recall Ebel, filed by Larry Jackson, came as a result of a controversial move by the board of commissioners that revised the hiring of Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

During a hearing to approve the petition, there was some debate over whether the petition's language was clear and factual, but it was still approved unanimously by the board.

“We are confident our petition language is both factual and clear. We’re using this pause to conduct additional training for our incredible volunteer team, and we’ll be ready to start knocking on doors in District 2 as soon as we’re able," said Jackson.

The petition is backed by the Committee to Recall Lucy Ebel, which is described by Jackson to be "a coalition of voters from all political parties."

“We are so grateful to the core group of volunteers who have been showing up every day to collect signatures. We’re looking forward to getting even more of our volunteers engaged as we move into this next phase of the recall campaign,” Jackson added.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the attorney for Lucy Ebel for comment and is awaiting a response.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.