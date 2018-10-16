ZEELAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Patriots will hold an educational forum for voters ahead of the November 6 election.
The forum will be tonight at the Howard Miller Community Center on South Church St. in Zeeland. It is from 7-9 p.m. and doors open at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.
According to the hosts, the topics of discussion include:
- A detailed analysis & unintended consequences of the three ballot issues
- A review of the legal, political, financial & social aspects of this election
- The hidden threats to Faith, Family & Freedom in this election
- What actions can concerned citizens take to deal with these election issues
You can learn more about the forum on the Ottawa County Patriots website, or call 616-399-5520.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM