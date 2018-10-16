ZEELAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Patriots will hold an educational forum for voters ahead of the November 6 election.

The forum will be tonight at the Howard Miller Community Center on South Church St. in Zeeland. It is from 7-9 p.m. and doors open at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the hosts, the topics of discussion include:

A detailed analysis & unintended consequences of the three ballot issues

A review of the legal, political, financial & social aspects of this election

The hidden threats to Faith, Family & Freedom in this election

What actions can concerned citizens take to deal with these election issues

You can learn more about the forum on the Ottawa County Patriots website, or call 616-399-5520.

