ZEELAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Patriots will hold an educational forum for voters ahead of the November 6 election.

The forum will be tonight at the Howard Miller Community Center on South Church St. in Zeeland. It is from 7-9 p.m. and doors open at 6:30. The event is free and open to the public.

According to the hosts, the topics of discussion include:

  • A detailed analysis & unintended consequences of the three ballot issues
  • A review of the legal, political, financial & social aspects of this election
  • The hidden threats to Faith, Family & Freedom in this election
  • What actions can concerned citizens take to deal with these election issues

You can learn more about the forum on the Ottawa County Patriots website, or call 616-399-5520.

