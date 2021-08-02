Paul Cordes named Michigan GOP Chief of Staff

Chairman Ron Weiser announced Monday the hiring of former Kent GOP executive director and political strategist Paul Cordes to serve as chief of staff.

Chairman Ron Weiser announced Monday the hiring of former Kent GOP executive director and political strategist Paul Cordes to serve as chief of staff of the Michigan Republican Party.

“I could not be more excited for Paul to be a part of the dream team,” said Weiser. “He brings a breadth of grassroots and political experience, having worked with both the Michigan House and Senate Caucus, several County parties, and multiple Michigan statewide elected officials over the last several election cycles. We are committed to cutting edge tactics and new ways of doing things in the coming election cycle. As one of the sharpest young political minds in Michigan, Paul will be pivotal in this process, and to helping us win in 2022.”

Cordes is both an experienced party operative and campaign strategist having served as executive director of the Kent County Republican Party during successful 2014 and 2016 cycles before serving as political practice director at a Grand Rapids based digital media firm.

In 2018, Cordes joined a team that helped guide Michigan Senate Republicans to another four years in the majority. Since then, he’s managed and worked on statewide, congressional and local races throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S.

Paul and his wife Madalyn live in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Additional senior roles will be announced in the coming weeks.

