GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are now four republicans vying for the Third Congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids).

Friday, Peter Meijer, of the well-known Meijer family, spoke to 13 ON YOUR SIDE on the phone. He said he's "been encouraged by friends and family to strongly consider this opportunity" to run for Congress.

While stopping short of actually announcing a campaign, Meijer, 31, said he is going to be "making an announcement soon."

Peter Meijer is the son of Hank Meijer, and he said other than stocking shelves and getting carts as a teenager, he has no full-time role in the family business.

"I'm excited to share more of my experiences," he said when asked about his platform while referring to his time in the Army. Meijer said he spent time in Iraq in 2010-11 with his Army Reserve Unit, and he also said he was in Afghanistan with an NGO in 2013.

"If I were to enter, there would be the challenge of not having experience as a politician. But I am a strong believer that we need to bring the voice of the post-9/11 veteran to Congress," he said.

Challengers have started to line up since Amash said President Donald Trump committed "impeachable offenses" by obstructing justice during the Russia probe.

RELATED: Republican Rep. Justin Amash: Trump has 'engaged in impeachable conduct'

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis announced her candidacy on Thursday and she is the most recent to join the race. State Rep. Jim Lower from Greenville is also running against Amash, who has represented Michigan's Third district since 2010. Also running is military veteran Tom Norton.

Meijer said he has not filed any paperwork to run for office yet. He currently lives in Grand Rapids Township.

The Meijer family is well-known in West Michigan for founding Meijer grocery stores in 1934. The company now has more than 200 stores across the Midwest. Forbes estimated the family's net worth in 2015 to be $7.9 billion.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.