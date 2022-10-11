Here's why road crews ask volunteers remove political signs post-election

The Kent County Road Commission will start removing political signs at the cost of taxpayers if campaign volunteers don't remove them in 10 days' time.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Now that the election is over in West Michigan, you'll stop seeing an onslaught of political ads on TV.

Campaign signs, on the other hand, tend to stick around a bit longer but need to be removed from areas near intersections 10 days after the election.

After 10 days, the Kent County Road Commission will start removing the signs themselves, which would prevent crews from routine maintenance.

"So hopefully that army of volunteers and put them out will be the same army of volunteers that will go get them winners or losers," Jerry Bryne with the Kent County Road Commission said.

"And if they don't, then the taxpayers pay the bill and the road commission is gonna go pick them up."

During the election, the road commission says they collected thousands of political signs that were blocking road signs or vision for drivers.

"Most of them have a wire mesh that holds a sign that becomes a hazard for our mores with flat tires, throwing them out into traffic so that debris if you will now need to be picked up," Bryne said.

Townships and cities within Kent County may have more restrictive signage policies, so check with your local municipalities about campaign sign rules.

