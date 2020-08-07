Stretch of U.S. 31 in Oceana County will honor U.S. Marine killed in combat

The governor on Wednesday approved a bill renaming part of the highway in honor of PFC Brett Witteveen, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 at the age of 20.

LANSING, Mich. — A portion of U.S. 31 in Oceana County will be named in honor of a U.S. Marine killed in the line of duty.

Senate Bill 585 designates about 5½ miles of the highway the PFC Brett Witteveen Memorial Highway.

Witteveen was killed in February of 2007 while conducting combat operations in Iraq. He was 20 years old.

The bill was introduced in October. It was approved by state lawmakers and sent to Gov. Whitmer, who approved it on Wednesday, July 8.

Witteveen was born in Fremont and played football for Shelby and Hart schools. He graduated from Hart High School in 2005.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was assigned to Marine Forces Reserve’s 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division in Grand Rapids.

He was deployed to Iraq in October of 2006 to serve as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On Feb. 18, 2007, while on patrol in Fallujah, Anbar Province, Iraq, he was injured by a roadside bomb. He died the following day.

“Brett Witteveen is an American hero, but more importantly, he was a son, a brother, a cousin and a friend. We all owe a great debt to the Witteveen family," the bill sponsor, Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, said in a statement.

