Pretty in Pink: Lawmakers renew effort to have an alternative to hunter orange

A House bill would give gun hunters in Michigan the option to wear blaze pink, flame pink and fluorescent blaze pink.

LANSING, Mich. — An ongoing effort to allow pink hunting attire in Michigan’s forests and fields has surfaced once again.

Two state lawmakers this month introduced a bill to allow hunter pink as an alternative to hunter orange.

Blaze orange has been the standard in Michigan since the 1970s; it became required attire to reduce hunting-related injuries and deaths.

The Michigan Natural Resources Commission in 2017 said blaze orange would remain the standard for hunters. The NRC said hunters could wear pink, but the dominant color of the outfit must still be orange.

Since then, lawmakers have unsuccessfully tried on two occasions to allow hunter pink as an alternative.

Under current law, an individual must wear a cap, hat, vest, jacket, or rain gear that is hunter orange while taking game. The hunter orange must also be visible from all sides. As long as camouflage is at least 50% hunter orange, it is compliant with the color requirement, according to a state report.

Pretty in pink is not a novel idea for hunters; it is allowed in several other states. According to a House Fiscal Agency report in 2019, those states include Wisconsin, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York and Virginia.

House Bill No. 4234 has been referred to the Committee on Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation.

