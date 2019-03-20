LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court will hear Progress Michigan's case as they are seeking emails sent by former Attorney General Bill Schuette and his staff through private email accounts to conduct public business.

According to a press release, Schuette used many tactics to get out of the FOIA request, from sovereign immunity to the Court of Claims Act to court rules. However, the Supreme Court has agreed to look at every obstacle.

The lawsuit was originally filed in July 2018 after years of FOIA research by Progress Michigan and taking the case through the legal process.

“We are looking forward to making our case before the Michigan Supreme Court and thank the court for the opportunity. As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, transparency in government is something the people of Michigan are passionate about and want to see more of from their elected officials,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “Even though Bill Schuette is out of office, accountability doesn’t have an expiration date and we need to know how Schuette and his staff were using private email accounts to conduct public business. We are also thankful the Court will address the flawed and nonsensical roadblocks the former Attorney General put up to attempt to block transparency.”

The FOIA request filed by Progress Michigan sought all emails -- sent or received -- by Schuette's staff using personal email accounts in performance of their official duties since November 1, 2010.