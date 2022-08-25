Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor

Ralph Rebandt will run for the lieutenant governor nomination at this weekend's Michigan Republican Convention.

LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend.

Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote, is hoping to rally support at the Michigan Republican Convention.

GOP candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon already announced her choice for lieutenant governor in Shane Hernandez, but ultimately the decision will be made by party delegates at the convention.

Rebandt made his announcement on Monday, shortly after Trump endorsed Hernandez.

"This is who Tudor wants and therefore, Shane is who I want as your next Lieutenant Governor," Trump said of Dixon's pick.

Rebandt says that the idea of running for lieutenant governor was first planted in his head months ago from constituents while on the campaign trail leading up to the primary.

"They planted the seed. And as the day of August 2nd ended, the emails, text messages, Facebook messages started flooding in. So you know, this is something that's really not about me, or even Shane. It's really bigger than that. It's about the convention. It's about how it's run. It's about rules and regulations for that meeting, and policy changes, rule changes. You know, I'm convinced that if it wasn't me, somebody else would be sitting here. You'd be talking to someone else, because there are a lot of grassroots that are really concerned about the direction of that convention," said Rebandt.

Rebandt hopes to win over GOP delegates at the convention with his experience as a mediator. He says that his 35 years as a pastor has given him parliamentary experience from working with troubled married couples as a mediator and unifier.

"What I have found is that when, whether it's the husband or the wife, say one of them doesn't have the voice in the marriage, and they feel trampled on all the time. When they sit down with me, after the meeting, there's progress, there's ability to go forward, because each both sides have been heard. And so that's what I really am attempting to facilitate on Saturday, making sure that both sides are heard. Because at the end of the day, or at the end of the counseling session, if both sides have been heard, it's easier to move forward. And it's easier to say we accept the conclusion here," Rebandt explained.

Delegates from each county in Michigan will vote on Saturday at the convention to determine who the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor will be for the GOP.

Rebandt says that his move to challenge Hernandez for the candidacy isn't a move to fracture the party, but instead to unify it by representing the people who didn't vote for Dixon in the primary.

"I just keep saying please make sure that, you know, it's viewed as unifying the party. That's that's really why I'm doing this because as I said, if people are heard, and their voices are understood, it's much easier for them to accept the outcome. And so that's all we're looking for. We're not looking to be shut down or silenced. We're just looking to be heard. And so we'll see where it goes," Rebandt said in closing with an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

The 2022 MIGOP State Nominating Convention will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Lansing. The convention will also nominate candidates for:

Secretary of State

Attorney General

two Justices of the Michigan Supreme Court

two members of the State Board of Education

two members for Wayne State University Board of Governors

two members for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees

two members for the University of Michigan Board of Regents

Results of the votes will be shared at the convention.

