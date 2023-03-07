Recall petition submitted for Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel

An county resident has filed a petition to recall Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Commissioner Lucy Ebel is getting pushback from the community in the form of a recall petition filed by a county resident.

Larry Jackson of Park Township has submitted a petition with the Ottawa County Clerk to recall 2nd District Commissioner Ebel.

Jackson says that he represents "a coalition of voters from all political parties" and that Ebel and Ottawa Impact are "Too Extreme for Ottawa County."

The petition was filed after a controversial move by the board that revised the hiring of Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

Hambley is currently fighting the decision in court, but recently the Michigan Court of Appeals has vacated an order by a Muskegon County judge that prevented Ottawa County from firing its top health officer.

The petition was filed with the following language:

“On February 28, 2023, Commissioner Lucy Ebel voted for a Motion to correct the previous Board of Commissioners’ December 13, 2022, Resolution that appointed Adeline Hambley as Administrative Health Officer for Ottawa County. Commissioner Ebel voted for the Motion after Ms. Hambley challenged in Court the Commission’s designation of her status as Interim Health Officer."

Propósito Michigan, a Hispanic community group, spoke out against the petition shortly after it was filed, saying in part:

"The Democratic Party has targeted Lucy Ebel for recall as their low-hanging fruit. Commissioner Ebel is Ottawa County’s first duly elected Christian Conservative Latina. Her historic and well-earned victory in 2022 is met with disdain by the party of quotas and affirmative action hires."

The group plans to speak publicly about the petition on Wednesday, July 5 at 4 p.m. at the Ottawa County Administration building.

The petition will now head to the Ottawa County Elections Commission to be approved before signatures can be collected.

