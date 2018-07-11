Justin Amash will remain in the U.S. House of Representatives for a fifth term after beating his Democratic challenger Cathy Albro.

Amash, 38, has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2011. He is originally from Grand Rapids, and he received his bachelor’s in economics from the University of Michigan. He also got his law degree from U-M. A resident of Kent County's Cascade Township, Amash is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Amash is a libertarian and social conservative.

The 3rd district includes the city of Grand Rapids and neighboring counties, including Ionia, Barry and portions of Kent County.

Amash is well-known for staunchly following the Constitution, and he believes that government spending must be limited and civil liberties should be protected. In his time in Congress, Amash has only missed one vote. He also tends to explain every position he takes with posts on Facebook.

The Congressman is also known for not strictly voting along party lines, and he has also gained a reputation for being a Republican who criticizes President Donald Trump.

