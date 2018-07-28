A new poll suggests Republican Senate and gubernatorial candidates will have a tough time in Michigan in the fall elections, according to a CNN report.

The NBC/Marist poll found that Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow is expected to win re-election against either Republican candidate, John James or Sandy Pensler, leading both by at least 15 percentage points, CNN reported.

And if the contest for governor comes down to Democrat Gretchen Whitmer versus Republican Bill Schuette, Whitmer would be the likely victor.

Voters were also polled in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Republican candidates were found to be struggling in those states as well.

All three states show President Donald Trump with a low approval rating, CNN reported.

