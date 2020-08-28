Report: Whitmer to address gyms reopening next week

According to WLNS political reporter Tim Skubick, there are strong indications that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ready to re-open gyms.

LANSING, Mich. — Gyms in Michigan have been closed since March but there is new hope that they may reopen soon.

According to WLNS political reporter Tim Skubick, there are strong indications that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ready to re-open gyms across the state as early as next week.

Skubick talked with Bryan Reif, the President of Michigan Fitness Clubs who said he was "optimistic" the governor would allow gyms to reopen soon.

Skubick stated that gyms in Ohio have been open since late May and have only caused eight cases of COVID-19.

Last week the Associated Press reported that Whitmer was reassessing if businesses can open after long closures. Movie theaters, gyms and indoor pools are among places barred from operating amid the pandemic.

Alyssa Tushman, vice chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association, says gyms are “desperately in need of help.”

Gyms closed early on amid the shutdown on March 16. In the northern Michigan and the U.P. gyms were allowed to reopen on June 10.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the governor's office for confirmation.