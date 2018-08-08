SAUGATUCK, Mich. - A former state lawmaker and Michigan Lottery commissioner appears to have won the Republican primary for a Senate seat being vacated by Tonya Schuitmaker, who cannot seek re-election because of term limits.

Aric Nesbitt had 60 percent of the votes in a three-way Republican primary for Michigan’s 26th district, which includes Van Buren and Allegan counties and a portion of Kent County.

Nesbitt, called a “strong conservative leader’’ by supporters, recently received an endorsement from Schuitmaker, the woman he hopes to replace.

Nesbitt served three terms in the state House before leaving office under term limits. He most recently served as commissioner of the Michigan Lottery, but stepped down to pursue the Senate seat.

Nesbitt will face Democrat Garnet Lewis of Saugatuck and Libertarian candidate Erwin Haas of Kentwood.

His republican challengers included Bob Genetski, 51, of Saugatuck, who served three terms in the state House.

