x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Michigan Politics

Republicans look to beat 2 Democratic incumbents in US House

Whoever wins will face obstacles in November because both women have major fundraising edges.
Credit: AP
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Rochester, Mich. Slotkin, a freshman Democrat who flipped a battleground Republican seat, said Monday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. — A number of Republican challengers are running in primaries to take on Michigan Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens, whose victories two years ago flipped GOP-held seats and helped Democrats gain control of the U.S. House. 

Whoever wins will face obstacles in November because both women have major fundraising edges.

President Donald Trump has lost ground among suburban voters and challengers may struggle even more during the pandemic as Michigan still practices social distancing and quarantine measures. 

Fundraising and voter interactions are limited, but those running are adapting and reevaluating this election season. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.