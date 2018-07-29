For the past four years, the Republicans in the state Senate have enjoyed a veto-proof 27-11 majority that has ensured that few, if any, proposals from Democrats gain traction.

The Democrats' minority status shrunk even further to a tiny, 10-member caucus when state Sen. Bert Johnson resigned earlier this year after pleading guilty to putting a “ghost employee” on the state payroll to pay off a loan.

Democrats are tired of their minority status and hope that an energized Democratic base will help them pick up five or six seats, which is not enough to capture the majority but will level the playing field a bit more.

“We think we’re in a good spot to pick up four, five or even six seats,” said state Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights. “This is a full-court press. It’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. We haven’t held the majority since before I was born.”

Democrats see possible flips in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Macomb County, the Upper Peninsula and — if the blue tide is especially strong — Oakland County.

“Four years ago, we heard all these ideas that the Republicans had a 26-12 majority and that was such an artificially high water mark,” said former state Sen. Bill Ballenger, editor of the political newsletter the Ballenger Report. “Well guess what, the Republicans actually gained a seat in 2014. And now we’re hearing the same thing all over again.”

Ballenger said the 27-11 majority probably is the best Republicans can do and that Democrats could very well pick up a couple of seats this year, but “the Democrats have almost got tosweep the board and win all thesedistricts and I just don’t see that happening.”

The Senate Republican caucus has a big fundraising edge over the Democrats — $4.4 million to $1.9 million in cash available for the rest of the campaign season. But Democrats outraised the Republicans in the second quarter, bringing in $349,476 compared to $286,051 for the GOP.

Here are some of the more interesting and competitive Senate races in metro Detroit this year.

Macomb

The seat most likely to flip from red to blue is the 10th Senate District that is an open seat because Sen. Tory Rocca, R-Sterling Heights, can’t run again because of term limits. Rocca has been one of the most moderate Republicans in the chamber and often votes with Democrats.

So Democrats are hoping that state Rep. Henry Yanez, D-Sterling Heights, who doesn’t have a primary challenger, can grow his base for a Senate win in November.

But he’ll be up against the winner of the Republican primary, which features three candidates well known to Macomb voters: Joseph Bogdan, an engineer at an automotive supply company from Macomb Township who might be better known as the Democrat who ran for a state House seat in 2012 and 2014 before switching to the Republican Party for the 2016 race; Michael McDonald, a Sterling Heights financial adviser who also is the vice president of the Michigan Air Force Association, a non-profit that advocates for active and retired Air Force members, and Michael Shallal, a Sterling Heights intelligence analyst for the Department of Homeland Security before he left to run for Congress in 2016. He also ran for the state House of Representatives in 2010.

Oakland

Democrats hope that the traditionally Republican-leaning 12th Senate District could flip this year because the district lines include much of the highly competitive 11th Congressional District that will be vacant because U.S. Rep. David Trott, R-Birmingham, has decided not to run for reelection. The race has generated intense enthusiasm on the Democratic side and Rosemary Bayer, the Beverly Hills co-founder of ardentCause L3C, a technology company that serves nonprofit organizations, is hoping to capitalize on that. She is running unopposed in the primary election.

But Republicans have a deep field of experienced candidates led by two state representatives: Mike McCready of Bloomfield Hills, who served as Bloomfield Hills mayor and was the principal owner of a company that represents commercial furniture manufacturers, and Jim Tedder, a former Clarkston school teacher and owner of a company that provides emcee and DJ services. McCready has the more moderate voting record in the House while Tedder has been more conservative. But they’ll also have to face two more Republicans in the primary: Vernon Molnar, an Auburn Hills political analyst for the Michigan Republican Party who also ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and the Michigan Senate in 2010, and Terry Whitney, an Independence Township technology specialist who also is the communications director of the North Oakland Republican Club.

Wayne

There is little chance that the 6th State Senate District, which covers portions of western Wayne County, will flip from blue to red, after Sen. Hoon-Yung Hopgood, D-Taylor, steps aside because of term limits.

But the battle to replace Hopgood features two Democratic state House members who are about as far apart on the Democratic spectrum as you can get. State Rep. Erika Geiss, a former faculty member at the Art Institute of Michigan from Taylor, is one of the more liberal members of the caucus who speaks passionately on issues of social justice, income equality and workers’ rights. Rep. Robert Kosowski, former parks and recreation director in the city of Westland, opposes abortion and works with Republicans more than most Democrats in the caucus. He has also introduced more bills than most legislators — 157 since the beginning of 2017, many of them dealing with protections for animals or veterans.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Brenda Jones, a Taylor small-business owner.

Detroit

Four of the five state Senate seats that cover portions of Detroit have no incumbent this year, either because of term limits or the sitting senator is running for higher office. So familiar names — and many current or former state representatives — are filling the ballot in an effort to rise to higher office in predominantly Democratic-leaning seats.

But the race with the best-known names is the 2nd State Senate District where 11 Democrats and two Republicans are on the ballot.

First the four Democrats who have spent a considerable amount of time in the Capitol: former state Rep. Brian Banks of Harper Woods, who left the House in 2017 after pleading guilty to bank fraud, on top of eight prior convictions for writing bad checks and credit card fraud; former Detroit City Councilman and state Rep. George Cushingberry, who is the subject of a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former female staffer; former state Rep. John Olumba, a controversial legislator who gave a rambling farewell speech when he left office that included insults against Asians, Chaldeans and transgender people, and Detroit school board member and former state Rep. LaMar Lemmons III, who decided not to seek reelection to his school board seat.

The rest of the Democratic candidates include Abraham Aiyash, a community organizer and former city commissioner in Hamtramck; Tommy Campbell, an investment adviser from Grosse Pointe Farms; Lawrence Gannan, CEO of Andrew/Lawrence Construction from Grosse Pointe; Adam Hollier, former aide to Sens. Buzz Thomas and Bert Johnson and a candidate for state House in 2012; Anam Miah, mayor pro tem of Hamtramck; William Phillips, a Detroit resident who has run for some elective office every two years since 1998, and Regina Williams, a Harper Woods school board member and Detroit Public Schools teacher.

Two Republicans also are running: John Hauler, a new business development director for Ace Electronics from Grosse Pointe Woods and candidate for U.S. House in 2010 and 2012 and the state House in 2014, and Lisa Papas, a Grosse Pointe teacher.

Contact Kathleen Gray: 313-223-4430, kgray99@freepress.com or on Twitter @michpoligal.

Michigan Primary Election Voter Guide

Michigan's Primary election is Aug 7. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, you can use this guide to find out which races and questions will be on your ballot. Type in your address and then select the party ballot you plan to fill out at the polls. The Free Press will not share any information that you enter into the guide.

You can also use this guide to find your polling place, select a time to vote and add the time to your calendar. After you select your candidates, you can print your choices or have them emailed to you. To look at a different ballot, "Change your location." You'll be prompted to re-enter your address and can choose a different ballot. For more information about the guide, go to freep.com/voterguide.

