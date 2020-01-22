LANSING, Mich. — A House resolution has been introduced to declare Michigan a Second Amendment sanctuary state, affirming “the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.’’

Similar resolutions have been introduced in several Michigan cities and counties amid concern about restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

House resolution No. 219 expresses concern about legislation in Michigan and Washington, D.C. it says “could infringe upon rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.’’

Fifteen lawmakers have attached their names to the resolution, which was introduced Tuesday, Jan. 21. It has been referred to the House Committee on Government Operations.

“Upholding the oath of office in Michigan requires public servants to refuse to participate in the enforcement of unconstitutional restrictions on the Second Amendment and attempt to defend individuals from unlawful enforcement of such restrictions,’’ the resolution states.

It calls on state and federal agencies, as well as Congress “to vigilantly preserve and protect’’ Second Amendment rights by “rejecting any provision, law or regulation that may infringe, or have the tendency to infringe, or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.’’

Virginia has been at the forefront of the Second Amendment sanctuary movement in recent months as democratic lawmakers there push for tighter gun control laws. Bills passed last week by the Virginia senate include a ban on firearm possession in public places.

In 2018, Effingham County in Illinois passed a resolution opposing gun control legislation at the state level. Other Illinois jurisdictions followed suit.

The movement has since gained traction in several other states, including California, Florida and Wisconsin.

