LANSING — A new special interest group emerged in Lansing last week: bees.

A pair of Michigan lawmakers introduced bills last week that aim to protect bees and other pollinators that are crucial to Michigan's agriculture industry.

“Michigan honey bees have been dying off at alarming rates since 2006,” said state Rep. David Maturen, R-Vicksburg. “If this trend continues for too much longer, it’s going to have a negative impact on our economy."

The bills would create a Pollinator Health Advisory Council that would advise the state on ways to improve the health of bee populations in the state and set up a Pollinator Preservation Fund that would issue grants to support the development of bee habitats.

“It’s easy to take bees or butterflies for granted, but our food system and economy is largely dependent on their survival,” said state Rep. Tom Cochran, D-Mason. “Research is becoming increasingly clear that populations are crashing and we need to do what we can in the legislature to stop their declining numbers. By doing so, we won’t only be saving pollinators, but supporting one of Michigan’s largest industries.”

Parasites and disease have caused a collapse in the honey bee market in recent years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including a 33% dip in the number of bee colonies from 2016 to 2017. The nation's food supply is dependent on bees and other insects to pollinate crops. Agriculture is among the top three industries in Michigan, along with automotive and advanced manufacturing.

Bills introduced in the Legislature last week:

HB 5900: Exempt Intermediate School Districts, special education and vocational educational millages from tax capture authorized by brownfield redevelopment tax incentives. Sponsor: Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

HB 5901: Modify the limitation on payments given to statewide trauma systems for crime victims. Sponsor: Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

HB 5902: Allow public utilities to set long-term rates for industrial customers. Sponsor: Rep. Dan Lauwers, R-Brockway.

HB 5903-5904: Create a pollinator health advisory council, stewardship program and protection fund. Sponsors: Reps. Tom Cochran, D-Mason, David Maturen, R-Portage

HB 5905-5906: Require schools to offer courses in financial literacy and allow students to fulfill algebra II requirements by completing the course. Sponsors: Reps: Diana Farrington, R-Utica, Patrick Green, D-Warren.

HB 5907: Require notification of opportunities for advance placement testing in schools. Sponsor: Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.

HB 5908: Modify the distribution of local community stabilization revenues. Sponsor: Rep. Rob VerHeulen, R-Walker.

HB 5909-5911: Require all public schools to participate in inter-library loan systems and have a certified library media specialist on staff. Sponsors: Reps. Adam Zemke, D-Ann Arbor, Darin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township, Christine Greig, D-F rmington Hills.

HB 5912: Provide standards for support services given to school districts by community organizations. Sponsor: Rep. Adam Zemke, D-Ann Arbor.

HB 5913: Provide for sales tax exemptions for 501(c)19 organizations. Sponsor: Rep. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek.

HB 5914: Designate a portion of M-95 as the Rep. John Kivela Memorial Highway. Kivela, a Marquette Democrat, died last year after committing suicide. Sponsor: Rep. Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette.

HB 5915: Provide student access to youth membership organizations focusing on civic involvement. Sponsor: Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton

HB 5916-5917: Clarify the regulations governing pet shops and the sale of dogs and prohibit local communities from enacting ordinances regulating pet shops. Sponsor: Rep. Hank Vaupel, R-Fowlerville.

HB 5918: Revoke post-employment benefits for terminated, public employees. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 5919: Exempt disabled veterans from vehicle registration fees. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 5920: Create school safety certification programs. Sponsor: Rep. Robert Kosowski, D-Westland.

HB 5921: Modify the provisions related to what must be admitted as evidence of forgeries on official documents.Sponsor: Rep. Bronna Kahle, R-Adrian.

HB 5922: Modify the eligibility for mental health court participants. Sponsor: Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.

HB 5923: Designate a portion of I-94 in Jackson County as the Corrections Officers Jack Budd and Josephine McCallum Memorial Highway. The two prison guards were killed in the line of duty in 1987. Sponsor: Rep. Julie Alexander, R-Hanover

HB 5924: Prohibit the importation of solid waste from out of state. Sponsor: Rep. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township.

HB 5925-5926: Prohibit an employer from requesting, making or maintaining a record of a job applicant’s felony arrest or detention. Sponsor: Rep. Steve Marino, R-Mt. Clemens.

HB 5927-5928 and 978-979: Authorize the formation of homicide review teams and exempt the teams from the Open Meetings Act. Sponsors: Rep. Leslie Love, D-Detroit, Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

HB 5929: Provide for a waiver of fees for state identification cards for people who are receiving assistance from the state for disabilities or who are homeless. Sponsor: Rep. LaTanya Garrett, D-Detroit.

HB 5930-5931: Remove political party names on the general election ballot. Sponsor: Rep. Martin Howrylak. R-Troy.

HB 5932: Accelerate and earmark income tax collections to the Michigan Transportation Fund. Sponsor: Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

Senate bills

SB 966: Allow health insurers to refuse to pay claims submitted by hospitals under certain circumstances. Sponsor: Sen. Joe Hune, R-Gregory.

SB 967-968: Provide a standard form for employees of a law enforcement agency to report sexual misconduct. Sponsor: Sen. Ian Conyers, D-Detroit.

SB 969: Prohibit the use, sale and possession of marijuana-infused alcohol. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 970: Require telephone solicitors to communicate opt-out options to residential telephone customers. Sponsor: Sen. Morris Hood, D-Detroit.

SB 971: Require vehicles to move over or slow down when passing stationary vehicles. Sponsor: Sen. Morris Hood, D-Detroit.

SB 972: Prohibit no-fault auto insurance rates to be based on non-driving related factors. Sponsor: Sen. David Knezek, D-Dearborn Heights.

SB 973-974: Prohibit and establish penalties for intimidating, hindering, threatening or obstructing a public officer or employee while the person is attempting to deliver legal documents. Sponsor: Sen. Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge.

SB 975: Eliminate the requirement that healthy facilities get certificate of need before they build a new facility or get new equipment. Sponsor: Sen. Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton.

SB 976: Provide for a temporary exemption from a local road funding tax for properties that are subject to a special assessment for roads in their neighborhood. Sponsor: Sen. Vincent Gregory, D-Southfield.

SB 977: Allow for same-day registration for voters. Sponsor: Sen. Steven Bieda, D-Warren.

SB 980: Eliminate the cap on eligible credits that high school students can take to get college credits. Sponsor: Sen. Joe Hune, R-Gregory.

SB 981: Revise the qualifications for carnival ride inspectors. Sponsor: Sen. Joe Hune, R-Gregory.

SB 982: Create an office of school safety that would provide oversight to the Michigan State Police. Sponsor: Sen. Mike Nofs, R-Battle Creek.

SB 983: Require school safety assessments and emergency operations plan. Sponsor: Sen. Marty Knollenberg, R-Troy.

