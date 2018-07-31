GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - It's typical for candidates at the end of an election campaign to wholeheartedly believe they are going to win their race, no matter what the polls say. It's clear Attorney General and candidate for governor Bill Schuette truly thinks he will win the Republican primary on Aug. 7.

The polls, if you believe them, suggest Schuette will win by a significant figure despite facing attacks from both sides in the final days of this campaign. Schuette was up double digits in several polls taken earlier in July.

Schuette is going up against Brian Calley, Jim Hines and Patrick Colbeck in the primary.

"What people want in the state is solid leadership, no drama or hysteria, so we can solve problems," Schuette said at a campaign stop in Grand Rapids Monday.

When asked about unity in the Republican party after a difficult primary campaign, Schuette brushed it off.

"I don't worry about the spirited primary," Schuette said. "Shoot, I'm an adult."

In recent days, Democrats and Republicans have launched several waves of attacks against Schuette. Monday, Democrats did a statewide tour to challenge Schuette on his health care plans. Tuesday, The Detroit Free Press reported allegations Schuette urged taxpayer-funded employees to conduct political work during business hours.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has reported multiple times how Schuette used employees on taxpayer time to help close personal land deals.

Schuette's defended himself on all the allegations, suggesting all of what's been reported is politically-motivated, timed for the days leading up to the election.

His suggestion could be true considering, often in politics, the most powerful candidate is the one who is most aggressively attacked.

"I think they know I am the guy to beat in August and November," Schuette said.

While he thinks he will win, he says he's not taking anything for granted and continues to do a statewide tour to get people out to vote.

"I'm ahead and I am going to keep it that way," Schuette said.

The Attorney General says he believe it will either be Gretchen Whitmer or Abdul El-Sayed in the November election against him and said Democrats are racing to the left of their party in philosophy, which he thinks will help him in the general election.

