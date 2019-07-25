GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was in Grand Rapids on Thursday to discuss Proposal Three, which Michigan voters approved of in November, 2018.

It allows voters to both register and vote up until 8 p.m. on Election Day, and gives voters the option to vote absentee regardless of the reason.

On Thursday, Benson talked about those changes and how it will affect voters when registering to vote. She also discussed the targeted social media ads that impacted swing states like Michigan and Ohio during the 2016 presidential election.

In March, the first ever Election Security Commission was created in Michigan to recommend reforms and strategies for ensuring the security of elections in Michigan.

Representatives from the Department of Homeland Security, local community leaders and national experts are a part of this commission to keep our elections secured at the local and state level.

"I'm confident we are communicating effectively and protecting our system. I know with what the data shows, we also have to be aware of efforts to confuse our voters about their rights and misinformation about who and what they're voting for," Benson said.

"It's important that voters look at verifiable sources whether it's finding information about how and where to vote, or learning about the election itself and the issues at stake," she said.

The commission will be working to stay in front of and a part of what they consider election security, she said.

These kind of threats have the potential to impact voter registration databases, voting machines and the transmission of information from the machine to the counting boards, she added.

The new commission will look at these vulnerabilities and prepare for protections while working alongside the federal government.

