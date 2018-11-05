Michigan legislators introduced a series of bills that would help drivers pay for damage to their vehicles.

In HB 5969-71, taxpayers could file a claim against their income tax for damage caused by poor road conditions, like potholes.

The driver would be required to show documentation of the damage and the amount paid for the repairs.

The credit would equal 50 percent of those expenses or $500 or for spouses filing a joint return $1,000, whichever is less.

The bills have been referred to the Committee on Tax Policy.

