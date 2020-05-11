SOS: Dead people's votes do not count in Michigan

"Voters who have died are rejected in Michigan even if the voter cast an absentee ballot and then died before Election Day," the post reads.

Thursday, as votes continued to be counted in some parts of the state, the Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson put a statement on Facebook attempting to clear the air about counting the ballots of deceased voters.

The post said : "Fact check: Ballots of deceased voters are not counted. Get the facts at Michigan.gov/ElectionSecurity on other misinformation that is being spread about the 2020 election. "

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday 99% of precincts were reporting with 51% of the vote to Joe Biden and 48% to President Donald Trump. According to the Associated Press, Biden has 264 of the 270 electoral votes need to win.

On rare occasion, a ballot received for a living voter may be recorded in a way that makes it appears as if the voter is dead this can because the two people have similar names and Benson assured that local clerks can correct the issue when its brought to their attention.

