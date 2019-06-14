GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Michigan Trump Republicans (MTR) are hosting a rally, requesting U.S. Congressman Justin Amash to step down after his comments on the president's conduct.

The "Squash Amash" rally will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at 110 Michigan St NW, Grand Rapids. The group is also celebrating President Trump's birthday and honoring Flag Day as well.

The Squash Amash rally will be held outdoors, rain or shine. To honor Flag Day, those who attend are encouraged to bring American flags.

“Congressman Amash surely may have his opinions,” said Meshawn Maddock, co-founder of MTR. “Many Republicans said nothing as he voted again and again like a Pelosi Democrat. To note only a few such votes, Amash voted against protecting first responders, voted against “Kate’s Law” to increase penalties on illegals who re-enter and commit more violent crimes and voted against a balanced budget.”

The group is taking signatures for a petition that calls for Amash's resignation.

RELATED: Justin Amash leaves House Freedom Caucus in wake of impeachment talk

RELATED: Trump fires back at congressman who said his conduct was 'impeachable'

Justin Amash has been facing backlash after being the first Republican member of Congress to say Trump committed "impeachable conduct" as laid out in the Mueller report.

Earlier this week, Amash stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus, a group he helped establish in 2015, to not be a "further distraction for the group." The group unanimously voted to condemn Amash for his impeachment comments and reports say Amash clashed with other member of the group under the direction of the president even before his resignation.

Amash is in his fifth term in Congress and if he seeks re-election in 2020, faces at least two challengers.

More information about the Michigan Trump Republican and Friday's events can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.